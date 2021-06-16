VIDEO: “Socialism” got married and his brothers “Leninism” and “Communism” attended the wedding

Weddings in India are usually events full of color, flowers, songs and traditions, but this time a marriage celebrated in that country drew attention rather because of the names of those involved: it turns out that “Socialism” got married and his brothers “Leninism” and “Communism” attended the wedding.

Interesting! A CPI district secretary in Salem, Tamilnadu has 3 sons Communism, Leninism ans Socialism. He has grandson too named Marxism. His 3rd son Socialism got married to a girl named Mamta Banerjee. The invitation card went viral because it reads “Socialism weds Mamata”. pic.twitter.com/6RiO0qPWjD – Prince Soni (@princeSoniBJP) June 15, 2021

A video shared by the Ruptly portal shows the moment when a 25-year-old called Socialismo, a businessman and also a member of the Communist Party like his father, marries Mamata Banerjee, a 19-year-old girl with a degree in English literature.

The link was made in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu with the assistance of the families of both spouses, but the presence of the brothers of Socialism, called Leninism and Communism, drew the attention of social networks where the wedding went viral.

Socialism and Mamata Banerjee got married in Salem yesterday ❤️ https://t.co/Vwgle9t4Ev – Elizabeth Puranam (@LizPuranam) June 14, 2021

A. Mohan, the father of three brothers with obviously political names, is 55 years old and a district secretary of the Communist Party of India. The man explained to Ruptly that between 1989 and 1990 he watched the news on television about the division of the Soviet Union and the fall of the communist regime. “My wife was pregnant at the time, so to reiterate the point that communism will survive as long as there is human existence in the world, I called my first son Communism ”, he pointed out.

Later came Leninism and finally Socialism. Mohan’s wife, M. Lakshmi, is also a staunch leftist and agreed with the names of her offspring. Mohan admitted that if he had had a daughter he would have called her “Marxism”, and although this did not happen, he did call his little grandson that. who also attended the wedding.

Of course during his childhood Communism, Leninism and Socialism faced bullying from their schoolmates and children of the same age. And when they asked their father why he had called them that, Mohan would tell them that when they grew up they would be proud of their names.

“They made fun of me because of my name, but at the university, friends with a leftist ideology accepted me. From the wedding invitation, It is surprising that I have become popular … I am very happy”Socialismo told The National News.

Look at the video: