Researchers from the United States shared a homemade way that you can effectively decontaminate mouth masks for reuse.

Just just put them on water bath at a temperature of 65 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes.

Key steps include placing the mouthpiece on a paper bag and seal it (preferably with a stapler). Also, place a cup of water in the Maria bathroom appliance, as seen in the following video.

S&T scientists have developed a method to effectively decontaminate N95 masks using your favorite kitchen appliance!

The researchers verified that these conditions inactivate the virus below detectable limits in culture media and simulated saliva, while masks still meet performance specifications after five water bath treatments.

“Given the importance of this outbreak and the importance of respiratory protection for first responders and medical professionals, we are investigating simple and inexpensive ways to disinfect potentially contaminated N95 masks,” said biologist Lloyd Hough, head of the research team. from DHS.

Using moist heat is one of three methods recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to remove the virus.

The researchers pointed out that it is important check that the brand of mouthpiece to be disinfected, that the N95can withstand said temperature and time.

Here you can learn more about this technique for disinfecting mouthguards.

