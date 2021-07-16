VIDEO. So they steal a cell phone during a tribute to ‘Polly’ Olivares in Antimonumenta

MEXICO CITY.- A Twitter user exhibited on video a subject who he stole his girlfriend’s cell phone during the tribute that took place in the Antimonumenta for the death of Fernanda Olivares ‘Polly’ Sunday, July 4.

The user identified as @ IsmaVargas57 shared a video in which it is observed that a subject who wears glasses is standing behind a young woman in a red jacket, next to him a woman is holding an umbrella and a cloth bag.

On Sunday, while we were hanging posters in the Antimonumenta, a bastard took advantage of the situation and in complicity with another woman, stole my girlfriend’s phone from her pocket, in the videos they were taking you can see the exact moment in which she commits the crime. pic.twitter.com/rrmJeWbB6K – I. Vargas (@ IsmaVargas57) July 5, 2021

That subject takes advantage of the tumult and distraction of a young woman to remove the cell phone from her jacket and throws it into the bag of the woman who acted as her accomplice.

The victim was placing adhesive tape on a poster displaying the photo of Fernanda Cuadra and Fernanda Olivares ‘Polly’, which was pasted on the Anti-Monumenta during the July 4 demonstration.

He also detailed that they made the complaint about the theft of the cell phone and asked the users of social networks to publicize the video to find the person responsible and in case someone else identified him, make another complaint.

We make the relevant report and ask for your help to disseminate this information to find the person responsible and that if someone else has been a victim of the same person, make a report. @UCS_GCDMX pic.twitter.com/afRTNsQ7V0 – I. Vargas (@ IsmaVargas57) July 5, 2021

