VIDEO: Smoker uses hand sanitizer and causes his car to burst into flames



Car fire is caught from the air.

Photo: Video Capture Pete Piringer / Courtesy

A car exploded on calls after the driver will use recklessly hand sanitizer while smoking in Maryland.

In a terrifying video taken from a news helicopter shows the vehicle ablaze in a parking lot of Maryland as firefighters rush to put out the flames.

ICYMI (~ 530p) vehicle fire at Federal Plaza, 12200blk Rockville Pike, near Trader Joe’s & Silver Diner, @mcfrs PE723, M723, AT723 & FM722 were on scene (news helicopter video) pic.twitter.com/TeAynaGsgp – Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 13, 2021

“Using hand sanitizer and smoking a cigarette is a bad combination in unventilated areas like a car,” said an element of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service to the local branch of ABC. The emergency services came to put out the flames, which occurred in the Rockland Federal Plaza Mall.

According to official reports, the driver whose identity was not revealed was smoking a cigarette and then began to pour the alcohol into himself, which ignited and set the entire vehicle on fire as if he had improvised a cocktail. Molotov.

This could be due to the fact that hand sanitizers contain a large amount of alcohol, around 60% ethanol or 70% of isopropanol, which makes the personal hygiene product highly flammable.

Fortunately, the motorist was transferred immediately to the hospital, where he was treated for Burns mild and other injuries that were not life-threatening. The vehicleInstead, it was calcined and reported as lost total.

It is not the first time that the skin disinfectant causes a fire because last September, a woman from Texas suffered severe burns after the disinfectant from hands that he wore on his skin caught fire and exploded while lit up a candle.

