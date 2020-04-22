It only required a few blows with a mallet and the valuable painting by Vincent van Gogh had been stolen

A Dutch crime and crime TV show broadcast images from security cameras showing how an art thief broke glass reinforced doors in a museum early on March 30, and walked out of the gift shop with a painting by Van Gogh. under the right arm and a mallet in the left hand.

The police hope that publicizing the images will help track down the thief who took Van Gogh’s “The Garden of the Parish House at Nuenen in the Spring” (1884) from the Singer Laren museum while it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No one has been arrested and the painting, which was on loan from another Dutch museum, the Groninger, when it was stolen, is still missing.

Police kept other images of the interior of the museum in Laren, a town east of Amsterdam, to protect his investigation. Nor did he publish a video taken from outside the thief leaving the museum.

Singer Laren director Evert van Os said in a statement that the images did not show the Stole Complete and defended his security system, which he said had been approved by the museum’s insurance company.

“The thief went through a number of doors and various layers of security that had been approved by experts,” said Van Os. “The published video does not allow any conclusions to be drawn as to the quality of the Singer Laren’s safety.”



Police said Wednesday they had received 56 new leads from the public as a result of the program. He also said it is not clear if the thief acted alone. Police are also seeking information on a white van seen passing the museum in the video.

The 25 by 57 centimeters (10 by 22 inches) oil on paper shows a person standing in a garden surrounded by trees, with the tower of a church in the background.

“It appears that they focused very deliberately on this particular Van Gogh painting,” police spokeswoman Maren Wonder told the Opsporing Verzocht show that aired Tuesday night.

The painting dates from a time when the artist had moved back with his family to a rural area of ​​the Netherlands and painted scenes of local life, including the famous work “The Potato Eaters”, in mostly somber tones.

Wonder said investigators wanted to hear from any potential witnesses who saw the thief outside the museum on a motorcycle. He also wants visitors to send the police any photos or video taken at the museum the days before closing, to see if anyone was studying the museum before Stole.

“People can help if they now notice that another visitor was behaving suspiciously,” he said. “It would be very helpful if museum visitors have photos or video where other people appear. ”

Van Os said that the museum will learn a lesson from the Stole. However, he added that “at the moment the only thing that matters is that the video it must provide useful information and that the painting must return without damage to the Groninger Museum as soon as possible. “