While there are no exact guidelines on the materials and designs that mouthguards must be made to minimize the spread of COVID-19, new research from the Florida Atlantic University School of Engineering and Informatics, recently published in the journal Physics. of Fluids, demonstrates through visualization of emulated coughs and sneezes, a method of evaluating the effectiveness of mouthguards in obstructing droplets.

The reason behind the recommendation to wear mouthguards or other facial covers is to reduce the risk of cross infection through the transmission of drops infections of infected individuals to healthy individuals.

The researchers employed visualization of the flow in a laboratory using a sheet of laser light. and a mixture of distilled water and glycerin to generate the synthetic mist that made up the contents of a cough stream.

Subsequently, they visualized drops expelled from a mannequin’s mouth while simulating coughing and sneezing. They tested mouth covers that are readily available to the general public, which do not deviate from the supply of medical grade respirators and masks for healthcare workers.

The results showed that normal mouth guards and slightly folded fabric liners stop aerosolized respiratory drops to some degree. However, well-fitting home mouth covers with multiple layers of quilted fabric and standard cone style proved to be the most effective in reducing droplet dispersion.

Then, we leave you the video of the experiment so that you understand more deeply what are the best mouth guards to use.

