Video shows how two teenagers try to steal an Uber Eats car and cause a crash where a driver dies



The family asks for help on GoFundMe.

Photo: Capture GoFundMe profile / Courtesy

A pair of teenagers are charged with carjacking and felony murder of a driver from Uber Eats in Washington, DC, say police.

The events occurred last Wednesday, but the video went viral the following days, showing how Mohammad Anwar, 66-year-old from Springfield, Virginia, defends herself against the two young African-American women. Suddenly the car is seen moving forward and the impact is heard.

Elements of the National Guard are seen trying to understand what happened, while some people point out the teenagers to cause the fatal crash.

DC Fire and EMS personnel responded to the accident in the 1200 block of Van Street in the southeast of the city, near Nationals Park, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

⚠️Uber Eats driver killed during armed carjacking in DC pic.twitter.com/kFGuhz0xnz – Tony (@Mrtdogg) March 27, 2021

“We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad’s family during this difficult time,” said an Uber spokesperson. “We are grateful that the suspects have been arrested and we thank the Metropolitan Police Department for their diligence with this investigation.”.

The teenage girls attacked Anwar with a taser gun.

“Mohammad Anwar was a hardworking Pakistani immigrant who came to the United States to have a better life for himself and his family,” says the GoFundMe profile. “He was just at work … supporting his family, when his life was tragically taken away in a heinous act of violence.”

“He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who always provided a smile when you needed it,” said the family, which has raised more than $ 300,000 in aid with more than 10,000 donors.