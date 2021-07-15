Video shows defendant in Parkland, Florida school shooting, hitting Hispanic prison officer



Nikolas Cruz faces murder charges in the shooting at Parkland High School in Florida on February 14, 2018.

A security video shows Nikolas Cruz, charged in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, high school shooting when he attacks a security guard at the Broward County jail.

In the images released as part of a court appearance this Wednesday, Cruz is seen approaching the officer, identified as Sergeant Raymond Beltrán, and throwing him to the ground.

The case for the incident of November 13, 2018 is separate from that of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that culminated with 17 deaths and the same number of injuries on February 14 of that year.

Yesterday’s hearing was to determine whether prosecutors should have access to Cruz’s medical files. The Prosecutor’s Office indicated that it needs to review the documentation since Cruz’s lawyers have stated that, as part of the defense, they will argue that Beltrán mistreated the prisoner previously and caused the attack.

Prosecutors ask for complete medical history of the accused

According to the Associated Press report, Prosecutor Maria Schneider told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer that her team you need Cruz’s complete medical history from the moment he arrived in jail, since if there was any mistreatment, those injuries would be documented.

For his part, attorney David Wheeler argued that medical records are private under state and federal laws and that prosecutors should only have access to any examinations that occurred within one day of the fight.

This Friday, the judge will issue the ruling corresponding to the request.

Yesterday was the first appearance in Corte de Cruz since before the pandemic and lasted 30 minutes.

Prisoner is seen to be beaten with a security guard, as seen in the video

In the video, which has no sound, Cruz is seen walking alone in circles with his head lowered around some benches in the inside recreation area of ​​the jail.

Beltran is sitting at a table in the corner.

After several minutes, Cruz stops about 10 feet from the guard and the two exchange words.

The victim told investigators that she was asking Cruz not to drag the skin because it would damage the sandals. Next, Cruz raised the two middle fingers before tackling Beltrán.

Cruz, who weighs about 130 pounds, managed to throw Beltran to the ground, who turns and immobilizes him.

The inmate escapes and they both find themselves in boxing positions.

Cruz hits Beltrán on the shoulder, while the other responds with a blow to the face that makes him stagger.

The officer proceeds to subdue the defendant with a stun gun and handcuffs him.

At the moment, the start date of the trial has not been established in both cases. Cruz, 22, faces a possible death sentence if convicted of the murder charges.

However, his lawyers anticipated that the young man would plead guilty to the murder charges in exchange for a life sentence, an agreement that prosecutors have opposed.

