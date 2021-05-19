Video shows accused of stabbing 4-year-old boy as he takes him from his bed in Dallas



Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images

Images from security cameras on the Cash Gernon’s bedroom in Texas would have captured the moment when the child under 4 is kidnapped by the young man also accused of his murdering him.

The video captures the moment when a subject who would be Darriynn Brown, 18, takes Cash from his bed and flees the home in Dallas.

Suspect would have tried to assassinate Cash’s brother

The Daily Mail released the images in which it was allegedly seen to Brown taking Cash from a crib. The report from that media specifies that Monica Sherrod, ex-girlfriend of the child’s father was the person Cash lived with.

Woman who cared for Cash knew Brown

The 39-year-old woman identified Brown as the brother of a friend of her eldest son.

A second video reviewed by the outlet apparently shows the suspect returning to the home to take Cash’s twin brother. However, the man in the video leaves the area without taking the other minor.

Young man left the body to blocks of the victim’s house

Two hours later, the boy was found dead in a street, about eight blocks from the house.

The minor’s body was recovered on Saturday morning. By the fact, Brown faces robbery, kidnapping, and murder charges, eligible for capital punishment.

Makeshift altar in the area where the corpse was found

This Monday, flowers and teddy bears were placed in the area of ​​the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive where the body of the minor was spotted.

The Dallas County Coroner’s Office classified the death as a homicide. The little boy was stabbed multiple times.

According to the arrest warrant for Brown referenced by CBS DFW, Gernon was abducted from his home on Florina Parkway.

It is not known where the biological father of the minors is.

The children’s father disappeared at the end of March, while the biological mother had allegedly been searching for the children.

Neighbor discovers the bloody body on the street

At about 6:40 am, a neighbor who was walking in the area saw the body down Saddleridge Drive.

“The closer I get, I can tell he’s a human because I see his hands … and I see legs,” said Antwainese Square, who called 911 to alert of the finding. See a child covered in blood in the middle of the street? It’s really traumatizing, ”the woman added.