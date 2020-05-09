A man challenges the pandemic in Miami Beach 0:36

. – A nearly two-minute tirade laden with profanity against a code enforcement officer at a Miami Beach supermarket is the latest example of mounting tensions in the United States over the use of face masks to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“This is a false flag, a false pandemic,” an unidentified man is heard yelling on a body camera recording carried by the agent. The events occurred this Sunday.

“It is violating my constitutional rights [aquí dice algunos improperios] and my civil rights ”, the man shouts. The video was released this week by officials from Miami Beach, Florida.

Although misinformation and conspiracy theories have flourished about covid-19, this new coronavirus has spread worldwide since December, infecting more than 3.9 million people and causing at least 273,000 deaths.

The fact that public officials implement – and comply with – the advice of health experts on using cloth face shields, in places where it is difficult to stay 2 meters away from others, has become a critical point in all over the United States. Beyond the widespread stress caused by the pandemic, there is a political divide over the role of government, science, and even the truth.

In early April, Miami Beach ordered the use of face masks for customers and employees of supermarkets and stores, with the aim of protecting themselves against the coronavirus. The city is in Miami-Dade County, one of three counties exempt from the Florida reopening plan that began Monday.

The code enforcement officer was conducting a routine checkup Sunday at a Publix store when the video was recorded by his body camera. It is unclear what happened just before the recording began or what caused the exchange of words. CNN has contacted Publix for comment.

Miami Beach city officials released the video, which also shows the man threatening to file a class action lawsuit and yelling, “They are terrorists” and “There is no pandemic.”

The agent tells the man that the store is privately owned and that he must wear a mask to enter, but the individual continues to yell that his rights are being violated.

After about a minute, a customer who is wearing a mask interrupts and yells at the man to leave, according to what is seen in the video.

“Get away if you don’t give a damn ***. We have the right to care about us, “shouts the client. “You go”.

The code enforcement officer later communicated by radio, although the man who yelled at him was neither summoned nor rebuked in the incident, Miami Beach city officials said.

“Yelling or cursing city workers who are putting themselves at risk and just doing their job is really unacceptable,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “The city is not going to start arresting people for not wearing masks or for violating social distancing rules. But we need them to follow these procedures, even if they disagree with them, “he added.

Governor Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez said during a press conference Wednesday that Southeast Florida will soon be ready to reopen. But Miami Beach officials cited other cases, in addition to the Publix incident, about apparent resistance to the rules and recommendations aimed at keeping residents safe.

This Monday, the city closed the popular South Pointe Park – just five days after reopening it – due to residents ‘rejection of park rangers’ public health guidelines, according to authorities.

Park rangers have reported that visitors said they would tear up the caution tape and that angry customers gave them, “Go to hell ***,” city leaders said. A park ranger of Cuban descent was told “go back to your communist country,” they added.

“Our inspections on facial protection and social distancing are not always welcome, but we are doing it for the common good,” said Miami Beach Code Compliance Director Hernán Cardeno. “I am proud to lead a team of code compliance professionals who are on the front line every day in our community, simply trying to ensure that the public complies with the security measures in place during this global pandemic,” he completed.

