Video showing Trump with his pants turned upside down unleashes mockery against former president



President Trump led a rally in North Carolina.

Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits / .

The ex-president Donald trump He returned to the public and political stage at the national level, but what has stood out most of his event in North Carolina has been the alleged inappropriate use of his pants.

The close-up of the video camera shows that the former president wears pants without a closure, which unleashed theories that he put it backwards, but images are not very sharp so the fly line may be lost.

However, the video has more than four million views and thousands of “likes” and retweets, in addition to mocking the Republican.

Others are noticing, but sharing is never enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards. Look closely and tell me I’m wrong, ”wrote the political advisor. Brandon Friedman.

Others are noting this, but it can’t be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backwards. Look close and tell me I’m wrong.pic.twitter.com/sRsoJVfyf8 – Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) June 6, 2021

“Doesn’t Trump have a single member of his team who has the guts to tell him he put his pants on backwards last night?” He asked. Jon Cooper, a former campaign advisor from Joe biden.

Did Trump not have a single staffer with the guts to tell him that he put his pants on backwards last night? pic.twitter.com/92LPkg6lWz – Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) June 6, 2021

Someone played with the word “fly” which in English means fly and fly.

“No fly on Trump’s pants? I think I know where he went, “he wrote Keaton Patti, who remembered the fly that landed for several minutes on the head of the former vice president Mike pence during his debate with Kamala Harris.

No fly on Trump’s pants? I think I know where it went. pic.twitter.com/awYKdoxVFT – Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) June 6, 2021

The former president led his first rally in North Carolina, where he decided to endorse Ted Budd for the Senate.