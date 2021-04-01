VIDEO: She was a narco woman, the heartless one who brutally beat grandfather



Woman arrested for selling drugs and beating grandfather.

The woman who was caught attacking hitting a Grandpa on the town hall Venustian Carranza in City from Mexico and whose video went viral was identified as Teresa Mendoza, who has already been arrested and with several envelopes of marijuana.

The case of the hitter and now drug dealer, it was announced later that people who were passing through the area and who saw how he beat him with such fury, called the policeman, to help the man while documenting the assault with their cell phones, although at that time she was not captured.

The woman (Teresa Mendoza) who beat an elderly man was arrested and appeared in a video.

The woman (Teresa Mendoza) who beat an elderly man was arrested and appeared in a video.

Today she was arrested with envelopes of marijuana, along with a male.

As we informed you, despite being yelled at to leave it, the woman continued hitting from form brutal to the lord of the third age.

‼ ️ Woman beats an old man in axis 3 sur Morelos and axis 3 ote Francisco de paso in the Magdalena Mixuca neighborhood. Witnesses call 911‼ ️ pic.twitter.com/bANh3KuIEZ – tritonazteca (@ tritonazteca11) March 29, 2021

The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) reported that it initiated an investigation to clarify this fact and invited the affected person to go to any agency of the Public Ministry to report and, with this, provide more data that would allow knowing the facts registered in the Magdalena Mixhuca neighborhood.

It was reported that he could probably go free if the man he attacked does not report it since he would only be accused of carrying drugs and many times they manage to get out of jail and go unpunished.

Meanwhile, a Victim Assistance cell is pending the elderly, to provide comprehensive support and accompany them in the process.

