.

While we are still waiting for news of Shakira, who is currently recording her new album, has no release date (Although it is expected that it will be in late 2020 or early 2021), we have to settle for the sporadic appearances of the Colombian singer.

In this Right Now article, we explained that up until now his greatest moments in 2020 had been the song “I like” along with Anuel AA and his SHOW (in capital letters) at halftime of the Superbowl along with Jennifer López.

In the absence of more news from the artist from Barranquilla, today we wanted to look at her facet as an actress in television commercials. Being one of the promotional images of Pepsi, it has been the famous drink brand that has enhanced its appearance in television ads.

One of the singer’s hottest commercials: her tango Objection

As we said, Pepsi has always counted on her to be the protagonist of its ads … and the truth is that the result has always been satisfactory. The creative ability of the brand together with the good skills of the actress are an explosive combination that practically ensures success.

This 2020 marks the 16th anniversary of one of its most celebrated commercials. At, A food store employee has fun dancing with a cardboard from Shakira, when suddenly the cardboard comes to life and he finds himself dancing the sensual tango “Objection” of the Barranquilla with her. Suggestive and funny at the same time.

VideoVideo related to [vÍdeo] shakira’s hottest tv commercial2020-06-10T13: 52: 34-04: 00

Shakira’s stickiest commercial

In 2007, the Spanish car brand Seat trusted Shakira to promote their company. The result was again very successful. This time through the song “Pure Intuition” we can feel how their music is becoming more and more contagious until everyone who listens to it feels the need to dance.

At the end of the commercial, a Shakira appears out of the car, which is where the song sounded, and is surprised to see the number of people who have gathered with her music. A fantastic account of the power of music.

VideoVideo related to [vÍdeo] shakira’s hottest tv commercial2020-06-10T13: 52: 34-04: 00

Your participation in the Freixenet campaign: your most elegant advertisement

It was Christmas 2010 when the Catalan brand of cava Freixenet chose Shakira to promote their brand. This time, it is a more sober advertisement, with a montage and spectacular landscapes and with a tremendously elegant Shakira.

By the way, an announcement by which Shakira and Freixenet agreed that the 500,000 euros that she would receive for her image were donated to the foundation of the Colombian artist Pies Descalzo. Specifically, they served to build two educational centers in Haiti and in his native Colombia.

VideoVideo related to [vÍdeo] shakira’s hottest tv commercial2020-06-10T13: 52: 34-04: 00