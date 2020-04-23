The actor talked about everything and even mentioned the rumor that sentimentally linked him to a top executive of Televisa

For years rumors about the actor’s sex life Fernando Colunga they have circulated without rest in the world of entertainment. The actor is usually reluctant to give interviews, and even little is seen before, during and after each television project.

Today his private life is a complete enigma for many journalists in the entertainment media. But today the conversation Fernando Colunga had with Gustavo Adolfo Infante reappeared.

The protagonist of “María la del Barrio” was clear and made mention of several offensive rumors around him.

“If they asked me if I’m gay, I would answer no, normal. But if it were I would say yes, and, ”said the actor, who is currently a talent signed by Telemundo. “Everyone has to live their life with the parameters they want. You cannot judge anyone; I am very impressed that there are people who dedicate so much time to me, and I do not have to convince them, “he said.

Colunga also emphasized that he knows that there are people who assure that he is -was for the moment that conversation- an actor of Televisa because he had an affair with a high-ranking executive of the television station.

About the above, the actor said: “On the one hand, it gives me a certain pleasure to know that someone can dedicate their lives to thinking about me. Because when you know that you will tell a truth about a person, you invest time and energy, which does not return. ” But it also exposes that the same thing happens when you get to say something that you yourself know is not true, a fact that in the same way it gives you a certain pleasure to know that they invent all kinds of things. “I really must cause them a great crisis or a great motivation to take so much time on myself and to be able to secure things.”

“You have to keep your audience happy, the people who love you, who love you and who respect you. That is the people you have to meet, “says the actor in relation to why he does not deny everything that is said about him.

Here is Fernando Colunga’s full interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, which was conducted in 2008.

