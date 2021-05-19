Video: Sergio Reguilón’s goal at Tottenham

The Tottenham lost 1-2 with him Aston Villa on matchday 37 of the Premier league, with what their aspirations to finish in European positions are complicated much. Much of the fault of this defeat is the Spanish Sergio Reguilon.

The Real Madrid youth squad had very bad luck trying to reject a ball hanging in the area. To prevent a center from reaching a rival, near the edge of the area, Reguilón tried to reject with a volley … instead of going in the direction he intended, the ball went backwards.

Hugo Lloris That unexpected shot was not expected, which slipped through the squad despite his stretch, which allowed him to brush the ball. Reguilón could only go to the ground with his hands on his head and tears almost running from his eyes.

If in this goal he was already portrayed, in the second he was not more successful. He tried to clear twice against an opponent, but instead of hitting the ball properly he ended up giving the ball to Ollie watkins, which ended 1-2.

These glaring mistakes come at a critical time for Reguilón. In five days, Luis Enrique he is going to give the list of summoned for the Eurocopa and the side is one of the candidates.

However, these rude mistakes and a dubious state of form in the last matches make it clear that Reguilón he is not in his best shape, so it may be left out for the continental event that starts next March.