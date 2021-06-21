Video: Sergio Flores’ goal in Colombia vs Peru

The Colombian National Team and the Peruvian squad were measured in the match corresponding to matchday 3 of the America Cup on the field of the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium with the intention of getting three vital points in their fight to qualify for the next round.

The game started moved, since at minute 16, Sergio Flores, with a shot with his right leg, put Peru ahead in the game against a Colombia that he proposed but the ‘Incas’ faced with the need to win, went to the front on the scoreboard.

The Colombian National Team comes from a goalless draw against the Venezuelan squad, so against Peru, they will seek victory to guide the group and close their classification for the following rounds.

For its part, the Peruvian National Team, where striker Santiago Ormeño plays, has just lost 4-0 against Brazil, they are last in group A and must win yes or yes to stay alive.

