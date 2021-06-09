Video: Selena Gómez opens up about the pressure she has suffered in her career



Selena Gomez.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / .

Selena Gomez has wanted to revive some of the most iconic and striking styles of his extensive artistic career in a new episode of ‘Life in Looks’, that initiative of Vogue magazine in which the brightest stars of American entertainment sit in front of an album of photos that condense her most emblematic dresses, aesthetic proposals and public appearances.

In relation to the most extravagant and sophisticated outfits that she has worn in her concerts, the music star has underlined, with a very critical and vindictive tone, the additional pressure experienced by women in the industry when it comes to conceiving the themes and visual section of their tours, since the public expects an extra effort from them in this area that, in general, does not apply to men, or at least not to the same extent.

“It’s so hard to go on tour, especially when you are a girl, since you have all this pressure to pull a lot of looks throughout the whole show. It is very difficult, since you end up immersed in a dynamic in which your self-love can be very damaged ”, he assured about the doubts that usually invade him about the flattering or not of certain sets, as well as about the media scrutiny that they always carry these presentations in public.