Video: see the best of the great Djokovic

Novak Djokovic eliminated the 13-time Roland Garros champion and will play the final vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas. Although it sounds incredible, it was real and Rafael Nadal added the third defeat in his history in the Parisian dust. Yes, the king fell to the Serbian, who had also eliminated him back in 2015.

Although these matches cannot be analyzed exclusively from the numbers, the statistics help to understand how tight this duel of giants was that the Serbian took 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) and 6-2 . Novak finished with 50 winners against 48 of the Spaniard, who accumulated 55 unforced errors (the winner made 37).

SEE THE BEST OF THE GAME

The best of a semi cool

Djokovic eliminated Nadal

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE