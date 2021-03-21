VIDEO: see Gullit Peña’s second goal in El Salvador’s FAS | ex Liga MX

Away from the MX League, and looking to give a good image to return in the future, Carlos Pena began to show continuity in his good performance in El Salvador. And it is that, in the first day of the Major League of that country, the multi-champion soccer player with León de Guanajuato scored a goal again.

In the duel against Club Deportivo Atlético Marte, precisely at 24 minutes, the element with a past in other clubs such as Chivas de Guadalajara Y Blue Cross gave the present with a pass to the network. In fact, he was the author of the only goal of the FAS in the 1-1 equality at the Cuscatlán Stadium last Saturday.

After receiving a filtered pass, Gullit was in front of the Argentine goalkeeper Matías Coloca and resolved with the qualities of crack that he promised from his beginnings as a professional player. With a single touch, he misled a strong shot but ended up dodging it to have the entire arc at his disposal.









Carlos Peña’s last time at the highest level of Mexican soccer was in 2018, when he wore the shirt of the Rays of Necaxa. Will he have a new opportunity soon in Liga MX? At the moment, wearing the captain’s badge in the FAS and contributing their goalscoring quota, they would be winning another chance …

Gullit Peña’s salary

According to the information provided by David Medrano, weeks ago, in a column for Diario RÉCORD, andhe Mexican soccer player would be receiving a total of $ 6,000 a month thanks to the Government’s collaboration with the FAS. That number triples the highest salary in the country.