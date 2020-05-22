Diego Boneta, protagonist of ‘Luis Miguel, the series’, informed with a TikTok the new release date of the second part of the production of Netflix

The series on the life of Luis Miguel will return to the screens in 2021, after filming has been postponed due to the coronavirus, he announced. Netflix with a video of its protagonist, Diego Boneta, performing two of his most iconic songs while joking about typical quarantine situations.

In the TikTok video, the social network that is the protagonist of the pandemic and in which many celebrities have found their favorite pastime, the first actor appears energetic and elegantly dressed, interpreting, strainer in hand, “How is it possible that by my side“

Then he is seen under the legend “Day 573 of quarantine” looking deranged, stained for having been cooking and singing the hymn of the Sun of Mexico called “Mexico on the skin“

At the end of the video, Boneta shows a poster that reads “Luis Miguel T2 2021“

As it became known on March 20, the filming of the second season of “Luis Miguel, the series“The first installment of which was highly successful internationally, was paralyzed until further notice, although it had already been stated that its premiere would be in 2020.

Luis Miguel himself had a rebound in his musical career in 2018 thanks to the production about his life, starring Boneta, who had great success in reliving his greatest hits, such as “When the sun heats up” or “Guilty or not”, whose context is known for the first time in the series.

In addition, in 2017, when it was announced that his biographical series would be released through Netflix in 2018, the artist published his first album in 7 years “¡México por siempre!”, From which a world tour of almost two years with the one that returned to have contact with people.

