Doja Cat decided to participate in one of those famous social media challenges, but she looks unrecognizable, her face completely disfigured. What a scare!

April 13, 20209: 48 AM

Doja Cat He decided to participate in one of those famous social media challenges, but he looks unrecognizable, his face totally disfigured. What a scare!

It turns out that Doja Cat He published a video on his Instagram account that has given much to talk about due to its uniqueness.

The American rapper appears in the comfort of her home, as we all are, dressed in a set of black sportswear.

The video is to participate in the #chokemechallenge and already has more than 1.5 million views on Instagram, although it was originally published on his Tik Tok @dojacat.

“Sorry, I know I’ve been winning, but I wanted to challenge myself because I’m bored as shit *,” he wrote. Doja Cat, unleashing a whole wave of comments among his fans.

.