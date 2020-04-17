VIDEO Sarita Sosa: Cynical, you don’t sing, it rains criticism after interpreting theme | Instagram

Apparently, the feelings it produces Sarita Sosa, youngest daughter of the singer Jose jose They have not disappeared for many people who attacked her after she appeared playing a song in the middle of the quarantine on social networks.

It should be remembered that Sarita Sosa became a kind of villain for the Mexican people after not allowing the artist’s full body Jose jose He will travel to his native country to pay him the tribute he deserved for the great career he left behind in the world of music.

The artist’s youngest daughter intends to continue showing that she is gifted with acting and after several months of remaining silent, she reappeared in social networks.

The half sister of José Joel and Marisol Sosa he indicated in his first impressions after the departure of his father that he would have promised to continue his dream of singing, however in Mexico, the town has completely closed the doors to him so the daughter of the “Prince” has not revealed whether he intends to knocking on doors in another country or at least in Miami, where he has always lived.

Meanwhile, the young woman used her social networks to spread her voice when interpreting a song “Mad World”By Gary Jules.

Cuban daughter Sara Salazar and Jose jose It appears in a video that was shared through his own Instagram account, however, the reactions were not exactly supportive from the users of that network.

Among the few congratulations he received some strong critics they overshadow the little support he received after his performance.

She does not sing, “weeds and cocky”, “how lazy she gave me”, “go sing in the bathroom”, “things are never forgotten, karma awaits her”, “I think she sings well but she will never be famous, they are my predictions Were some of the strong opinions.

Despite all the negative comments she has received, the young woman has made it clear that at some point in this 2020 will release their first album.

