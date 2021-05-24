Video: Santiago Ormeño’s goal in Puebla vs Santos Laguna

The Puebla Strip received the Santos Laguna team this afternoon on the field of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium in the second leg of the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, after losing three goals to zero in the first leg at TSM.

For this second leg, Puebla, led by Nicolás Larcamón, was forced to score three goals if they want to qualify for the grand final of the Clausura 2021 against Cruz Azul, so they will not have an easy task.

Also read: Club Puebla vs Santos Laguna: Lineups for the second leg of the Liga MX

For his part, Santos Laguna has to maintain the advantage and may even lose by two goals and still qualify for the grand final, but if he manages to score an away goal, he would force Puebla to have to score five goals.

However, despite the bleak outlook for Puebla, Santiago Ormeño, Puebla’s goal man in the 2021 Liga MX Clausura, who after a cross from Christian Tabó, Ormeño defined his right leg to leave Acevedo and put the 1-0 and with it drama to the party.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content