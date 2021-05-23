VIDEO: Santiago Giménez’s goal in Cruz Azul vs Pachuca in the Clausura 2021 semifinals

The Cruz Azul Machine received a visit from the Tuzos del Pachuca at the Azteca Stadium, for the second leg of the semifinals of the Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League, in which Santiago Giménez scored the first goal of the night.

After a goalless draw in the first leg, Juan Reynoso’s Machine needs a goalless draw to advance, while Paulo Pezzolano’s Tuzos would be in the final if there is a goal draw, due to the away goal criterion .

After a first half where the Machine was better and could not specify, Santiago Giménez received in service from the left wing and finished with a header, to put the first goal of Cruz Azul at minute 50 and bring the cement workers closer to the final.

