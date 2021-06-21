Video: San Wuilker Fariñez, the person responsible for Ecuador not beating Venezuela in the last minute



Fariñez denied Campana the goal at the last gasp.

Photo: Buda Mendes / .

Wuilker Fariñez is the hero of the Venezuelan national team. After his consecrating match against Colombia, the native of Caracas returned to shine on the third day of the Copa América 2021. “San” Wuilker Fariñez avoided the victory of Ecuador in the last minute, in an agonizing match that ended 2-2.

Venezuela tied at minute 92 ′, but not everything was decided in the game. The principal gave six minutes of addition. Minutes in which Ecuador returned to the attacking position, a role it played for much of the game, but lost when it took the lead on both occasions.

Leonardo Campana He headed a center that was aimed to be 3-2, but the vinotinto wall did it again.

Saint Wuilker Fariñez He managed to contain a shot that, although it did not have the best placement, was complicated because it came from chopping on an uneven lawn. It bounced, but not to the center. His clearance was enough to allege the danger of the small area. At 95’39 “. The savior of Venezuela.

What a closing game in Rio de Janeiro! 🔥 Faríñez saves Venezuela in the last minute. 😱 🇻🇪 2-2 🇪🇨

This save was not the only one in the game. Wuilker Fariñez finished the game with four saves in the small area. His responsibility for Ecuador’s goals was almost non-existent. Venezuela boasts a new “saint.”