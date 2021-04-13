Video: Salvador Reyes del Puebla scores the longest goal in the history of Liga MX

The Puebla Strip managed to break the bad streak it had in direct confrontations against the Tuzos del Pachuca by defeating them on the road with a 1-3 that had a historic goal in the boots of Salvado Reyes Chávez, as the camoteros midfielder scored the last goal of the match with a shot from outside his own area.

It was the 96th minute, when the Tuzos del Pachuca were desperately looking for an equalizer in a corner kick, to which the goalkeeper went Oscar Ustari, leaving his goal unprotected, so in the rejection of the defensive back, he was at the mercy of Chava Reyes, who did not think twice and only drove the ball a couple of meters to send the shoe from almost 80 meters away

Reyez’s shot did not carry much power, but it did carry enough power to reach the rival goal, nestling right in the middle of the Tuzos’ goal, a real goal due to the distance and the placement of the poblano’s shot.

NO MAM3S, NO MAM3S, NO MAM3S, NO MAM3S, WHAT MY CHAVA REYES DID IS TO TAKE HIM TO TOKYO 2020 IN 2021 THIS WAS WON BY THE PEOPLE OF NICOLÁS LARCAMÓN, THE PEOPLE OF ALL OF YOU, CHILDREN OF ITS ENFRANJADÍSIMA

According to TUDN journalist Ricardo Salazar, Reyes’ goal is the longest distance score by an outfield player in the history of Mexican soccer.

This is just the third goal for Reyes in the Puebla shirt and the seventh in his professional career.

