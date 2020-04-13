The singer in her first love story, broke her heart Poor thing!

Belinda is a 30-year-old Spanish singer who has shown a difficult heart to win. The interpreter of “Bella treason” is one of the most coveted women and this is due to her stunning beauty, however the singer confessed that one of the men who broke her heart was one of the RBD actors.

Belinda had a relationship in her teens with former RBD Christopher Uckermann, which broke her heart. At the time the singer expressed “cry when the relationship ended”, since I thought that love would last forever.

Digging a little more about this youth love story, we found a video where you can see how the romance was, since Belinda was just 12 years old and Christopher was 14 years old.

This innocent love story lasted for a very short time, after Christopher will end with Belinda, the singer did not want to continue recording the youth soap opera where they both participated, since all day long she was crying.

Many years have passed since this relationship, today the singer is 30 years old and she is a more focused woman and she knows that this experience was only the beginning of her love journey.

