The fact happened in the protocol acts in the Liverpool game against Everton.

Sadio Mané, figure of Liverpool.

Photo:

.

By:

Futbolred Writing

June 22, 2020, 10:19 a.m.

As has become the custom in England, players and clubs have joined the protest for the murder of African-American George Floyd, getting down on their knees after the protocol acts and before the start of the match, after the referee’s whistle. But in the match between the leader Liverpool and his rival Everton, a particular event occurred after Senegalese Sadio Mané forgot the protest and started running innocently after hearing the whistle.

Sadio Mané thought that the game was already beginning and after hearing the judge’s whistle, he started running wildly, realizing his ‘blooper’ seconds later. The ‘red’ player realized his fault and returned to his field of play to place one of his knees on the grass in protest as others did. Social networks did not forgive the ‘blooper’ and in a few minutes it went viral.

The match between Liverpool and Everton ended 0-0, for now, Jurgen Kloop’s team will not be able to be crowned champion and will wait for the other date to fulfill their goal.

