Video: Ryad Mahrez goal in Manchester City vs PSG vs in the Champions League

The PSG visit to Manchester City in the game that will define the first finalist of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, the second leg that already has a goal at the Etihad Stadium through Ryad Mahrez who at minute 11 makes it 3-1 on the global scoreboard.

Pep Guardiola’s team He already takes the advantage in the game, after a play that began at the goalkeeper’s feet and that Mahrez defined after a rebound.

Thus, the Parisian team needs to score two goals to tie the overall score and 3 to win the series against an English team that has given a great game.

With this goal, Manchester City is ahead, however, PSG still need the two goals that were set as targets.

