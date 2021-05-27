Video: Russell Westbrook tried to fight with fan who threw popcorn at him



Westbrook was about to enter the locker room when the incident occurred.

Photo: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

Russell Westbrook lived a regrettable episode in Philadelphia. The explosive point guard was forced out of the game between the Wizards and Sixers by an apparent injury, and as he headed backstage, the unusual happened: a fan threw his popcorn at Westbrook, who fury tried to escape the security elements to confront him.

Evidently, security prevented the evil from being greater. But Westbrook was keen to confront the aggressor, who was immediately thrown out of the arena. It was an unfortunate moment for the NBA.

Fan dumping his popcorn on Russell Westbrook, who’s walking off after twisting his ankle. Fan should be banned for life. No room for this. pic.twitter.com/DXatcX8l9i – Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) May 27, 2021

The point guard was clear after the game, and asked for more protection for the players: “He wouldn’t come up to me and throw popcorn at my head when I’m on the street, because you know what happens… In these arenas you have to start protecting the players. We’ll see what the NBA do“, He sentenced.

Russell Westbrook had this to say after a fan in Philadelphia poured popcorn on his head while leaving the court with an ankle injury ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/MzO58QYjtR – ESPN (@espn) May 27, 2021

Lebron James, one of the leading voices in the basketball universe, backed Westbrook, and the players’ guild in general:By the way, we as players want to see who threw the popcorn at Russell as he left the game with an injury. There are cameras everywhere in the arenas so there is no excuse. #ProtectOurPlayers“, He concluded.

As Westbrook said well, we will see what cards the NBA takes in this regard, which undoubtedly should be severe in sanctioning the fan, to begin with. Then, think about rethinking the security measures in each of the arenas. We will see.