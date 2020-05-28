Mexico.- A video in which the singer Luis Miguel head a commercial for APP delivery service caused a stir and went viral on social networks. Even fans wonder if he is already running out of money.

And it is that in Instagram circulates an elegant commercial for a home delivery food APP, which stars in the ‘Sol de México’, which sparked the questions of thousands of fans that indicate that he had to resort to this in the absence of tours and he has to maintain his luxurious life to which he is accustomed.

In the commercial, Luis Miguel appears elegant, in smoky cream, enters the painting, leans on a piano and shares what his dinner will consist of on camera.

Tonight I’m going to have fettuccine dinner with white truffle sauce and Parmesan cheese, ”he says as he receives a bag of Uber Eats.

At the end you can hear the singer say “My unconditional friend”, while smiling.

The comments did not wait for his thousands of followers, who wonder if he is running out of money, others congratulate him for his elegance, but there are those who justify it by pointing out that Luis Miguel needs to work and it is good to see him in another facet .

The money is running out, with the luxuries that are given, and without concerts. To work in something that doesn’t sweat much, videos he does know how to do, that’s how we continue to see him in another facet “,” I loved it and only he could be with that class “,” You have to make money anyway “,” I love it, It is also not the only artist who makes commercials, “said Internet users.

Luis Miguel is a world celebrity who has always tried to keep his personal life as private as possible, especially the one that has to do with his mother, Marcela Basteri, and her former partner, the actress Aracely Arámbula, mother of two of her three children, Miguel and Daniel.

Luis Miguel commercial unleashes memes and teasing on Twitter

Luis Miguel’s participation in a commercial for food delivery APP caused a stir on social networks, but more than the appearance of the Mexican singer, many questioned his tan and his hair.

Added to the trend in social networks by the surprise that the interpreter of ‘Turn around’ appeared in a commercial, memes that refer to his new image were unleashed, they even compared him to the deceased Walter Mercado.

“Walter Mercado” is trending for those who think that Luis Miguel looks like him in this video. https://t.co/Jbzpjbdie1 – Why is Trend? (@porkestendencia)

May 28, 2020

His first commercial was for Ferrero Rocher

In 2004, Luis Miguel appeared in a first commercial for the renowned brand Ferrero Rocher. Although he does not speak in the video, he did lend his image to promote the sweet chocolate.

In the commercial, the chocolate shop has the interpreter of ‘La incondicional’ for more than 30 seconds, where he appears smiling, prompting the purchase of the chocolates. Before, it had already been the image of a well-known Mexican beer company.

