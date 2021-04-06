Video: Ronda Rousey gets a tattoo to commemorate her victories in MMA

The former bantamweight champion of UFC Ronda Rousey, who was the biggest star of the sport, has not stepped on the octagon again after the defeat against Amanda nunes at UFC 207. Following the loss, she has been alternating her time between Wwe and his career in Hollywood.

The first defeat of his career was in UFC 193 when Holly holm He knocked her out with a brutal kick, a victory that will be remembered forever in MMA history. Rousey lost his undefeated 12-win win.

Recently, Rousey He posted a video of himself getting a new tattoo: One that lives up to his winning streak. Under the hand of Chuey Quintanar captured the seconds of each of his victories. While the design is being done, Rousey He spoke of his victories, his debut in UFC, his rivalry with Miesha Tate, the possibility of a fight with Gina Carano and your strategy against Cat Zingano.

After debuting in Strikeforce and be crowned bantamweight champion, Round was the first fighter who signed a contract with UFC. She made her debut, front Liz carmouche, for the bantamweight belt in UFC 157, the 2013.

She won with her well-known armbar in the first round. Then he faced Miesha Tate, who he beat in Strikeforce. Forehead Tate, Rousey had the longest fight of his career. They met in three rounds and Round subdued her with an armbar.

In her next defense, she faced the Olympian Sara mcmann whom he won by knockout. That was the first victory of Rousey by TKO. His second victory was by the same method, facing Alexis Davis, whom he knocked out in 16 seconds in the co-star of UFC 175.

It didn’t take long for Rousey You will gain fame and press attention. In his next defense, he faced Cat zingano, whom he quickly subdued in 14 seconds.

In 2015., her popularity took her out of the country, Rousey traveled to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to face Bethe correia in UFC 190. The fight had provocations and bad times for the champion, but in the octagon she demonstrated with facts, and knocked out the Brazilian in just 34 seconds.

After the quick title defense, only a few months passed, to face Holly holm in 2015.. And suffered the first defeat of his career by knockout.

Although her career did not end in the way she expected, Rousey it will always be part of the history of the sport. Since it helped the acceptance and growth of the MMA feminine in UFC.

Actually, Round rousey still under contract with WWE, “Rowdy” has seen no action after Wrestlemania 35.