The singer promotes #IStayHomeFor in response to the challenge Andrew Cuomo threw at him, and now he has thrown the ball to Giancarlo Stanton, the New York Yankees player

The singer Romeo Santos He has shared a rare video on his Instagram account in which he appears playing with his young son to encourage all his followers to stay home these days. This has been the way in which he has chosen to respond to the #IStayHomeFor challenge to which he had been nominated by the Governor of his beloved New York, Andrew Cuomo.

“I, Romeo Santos, stay at home for my children and my family”, explained the musician, who has proposed the New York Yankees player Giancarlo Stanton So that he is the next to reveal the reasons, or rather the people, for which he takes the period of isolation very seriously.

Despite the fact that he is one of the most famous Latin stars in the world, the private life of Romeo Santos remains a mystery thanks in large part to the extremes to which he has gone to make it so and hence this recording -in the one that appears sitting on the floor with Valentino and surrounded by toys – has attracted so much attention from his fans.

His efforts to protect his privacy have, for example, led him to surprise the entire world in March of last year by announcing the birth of his second offspring without any information or rumors about it having previously spread. In fact, to this day the circumstances surrounding Valentino’s arrival in the world are unknown.

Romeo is also the father of a teenager named Álex Damian who was born when he was only 19 years old and with whom he had no relationship in the early part of his childhood, although today he is part of the young man’s life.

