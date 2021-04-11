Video: Roger Martínez’s great goal at Tigres vs Club América

The UANL Tigers received the visit of the Club América Eagles at the Volcán field in the match corresponding to the Matchday 14 of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League where both teams live very different realities and will seek to add to meet their respective objectives at these specific times of the season.

The Tigres, led by Ricardo Ferretti, reached the match within the playoff zone in 11th place in the standings with 15 points where a victory against Club América in their stadium would catapult it higher to be able to secure the places of repechage.

For its part, América led by Santiago Solari is in second place with 31 points and a new victory against the Tigres would already ensure its direct pass to the Liguilla with three games to play in the regular phase.

However, just starting the game, Colombian striker Roger Martínez, put America ahead with a great individual play where after taking defenses out of the way, he defined below and left Nahuel Guzmán de los Tigres without a chance.

