Video: Roger Martínez’s goal in the Portland Timbers vs Club América

The Eagles of Club América visited the MLS team of the Portland Timbers in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League on the Providence Park Stadium field where those led by Santiago Solari look for a good advantage to direct the tie and manage the return at the Azteca Stadium.

America is coming off a not very positive streak, Solari’s men have accumulated three consecutive games without winning and will seek today against Portland, a victory to regain lost confidence and demonstrate their authority in this round of Concachampions.

The Eagles come from drawing against Cruz Azul and losing against Toluca in Liga MX, while in the Concachampions they lost zero one against Olimpia of Honduras at the Azteca Stadium, so this duel will be vital to regain confidence in the face of the Liguilla also of the Clausura 2021.

For their part, the Portland Timbers comes from thrashing Marathon also from Honduras, beating them 5-0 in the second leg.

However, the match was very even between both teams, with few occasions, tight and with many impressions in the midfield. However, in the final part of the first half, Colombian striker Roger Martínez, would convert a penalty in favor of América after a foul on Richard Sánchez, by effectively crossing the charge by deceiving the goalkeeper of the rival squad.

