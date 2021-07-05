Video: Roger Martínez’s goal in the friendly match between Club América vs Santos Laguna

The Eagles of Club América faced the Santos Laguna squad in the match corresponding to the Águila Tour where the Santiago Solari squad will play a series of friendly matches to arrive prepared at the start of the 2021 Apertura of the MX League. The field of the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah, United States.

The game began with América being the protagonist in the match and at minute 11 of the first half, those led by Santiago Solari took advantage in the game with a great goal from Roger Martínez who with a couple of amages inside the area, beat Acevedo and put the Warriors of Santos Laguna below.

Miguel Layún, Fernando Madrigal and Salvador Reyes had the opportunity to show their worth in the eyes of Solari, mainly Layún and Madrigal, who a priori, came to be substitutes for Jorge Sánchez and Richard Sánchez, called up with their national teams.

For its part, the Santos Laguna team is the current runner-up in Mexican soccer after losing the final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League to Cruz Azul, and against América they will seek to gain confidence with a victory.

