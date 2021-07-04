in Football

VIDEO: Rodrigo de Paul’s goal in Argentina vs Ecuador of the Copa América 2021

The activity of the quarterfinals of the Copa América 2021 continued this Saturday, July 3, with the duel between the Argentine National Team and the Ecuadorian National Team, in a match where Rodrigo de Paul scored the first goal of the night at minute 39.

Argentina, led by Lionel Scaloni, comes from qualifying undefeated in Group A as first place, after three victories and a draw; while Ecuador comes from advancing as fourth place in Group B.

Near the end of the first half, Argentina took advantage of a confusion in the midfield and after a cover by the Ecuadorian goalkeeper, Lionel Messi served for Rodrigo De Paul, who was alone in the area and defined without a goalkeeper.

