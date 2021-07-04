Video: Rigoberto Urán is fourth overall in the Tour de France and is the best of the Latin Americans

In stage 8 of the Tour de France There were two protagonists, the first was the Belgian Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) to win in the route that consisted of 150.8 kilometers between Oyonnax and Le Grand-Bornand, and the second was the Slovenian Tadej pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) for making an unforgettable race to wear yellow.

However, among Latin Americans Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-NIPPO) shone, finishing 14 to 4 ‘: 09 ”behind the winner. He entered together with Richard Carapaz (INEOS) with a group of 9 runners.

“The stage was very hard and with the rain it became more complicated,” said Urán at the end of the stage. “We try to defend ourselves, not to waste a lot of time because you can see that the level is very high,” he added.

“The rain makes it more complicated, we try to defend a little, they have already seen the level there is”, Rigoberto Urán. pic.twitter.com/UKXSECmDBB – Win Noticias 🏡👍 (@NoticiasWin) July 3, 2021

Now he is in the fourth box of the general classification to lead Latin American riders. Right now he is 4 ‘: 46 ”from Pogacar, who is the new leader of the race. And he is very close to Alexey Lutsenko, who is the third.

Words from our champion Rigoberto Urán pic.twitter.com/KzvQhUn48h – Puntodequiebre (@ Puntodequiebr15) July 3, 2021

General ranking

Tadej Pogacar Wout Van Aert Alexey Lutsenko Rigoberto Urán Jonas Vingegaard Richard Carapaz Wilko Kelederman Enric Mas David Gaudu

.10. Peio Bilbao

Tour de France 2021: General classification after stage 8. Pogacar wears yellow and sentences the Tour pic.twitter.com/kBhsYrZEhQ – ⚡Maza⚡ (@MazaCiclismo) July 3, 2021

Classification of Latin Americans

Rigoberto Urán: 4th place

Richar Carapaz: 6th place

Sergio Henao: 11th place

Esteban Chaves: 20th place

Nairo Quintana: 29th place

Miguel López: position: 32

Sergio Higuita: 48th place

