Video: Ricardo Tuca Ferretti arrived at the University to the presentation of Miguel Herrera

As had been rumored, the former coach of the UANL Tigers, Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti was presented at the facilities of the University Stadium on the morning of this Thursday, May 20, eleven years after being presented as a technician of the felines in its third stage, and just on the day that Miguel Herrera will be announced as the new strategist of the felines .

Amid a crowd of reporters impatiently awaiting the presentation Piojo Herrera, Ferretti He arrived at the Tigres volcano facilities aboard his car and with a briefcase in hand.

It is presumed that Ferretti continues to go to ‘work’ at the University Stadium due to a legal recommendation from his lawyer, since Tuca still has a current contract for a few days with the feline entity.

The presence of Tuca, according to internal sources in the Monterrey club, has caused discomfort in recent days, to such an extent that the press conference where Piojo Herrera is announced may be postponed.

