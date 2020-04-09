Video Revived Nairobi, Excelsa takes command at La Casa de Papel | Instagram

Like two drops of water!, Barbara Torres left everyone speechless with his resemblance to Nairobi, the famous character from the Netflix series La Casa de Papel.

The actress best known for her role as Excelsa in the P. Luche family, He shared a video on Tiktok reliving one of the famous scenes from the series, bringing Nairobi to life.

The truth is that the resemblance to Alba Flores, who gives life to the controversial robber is enormous and even more so interpreting her character.

It may interest you: They plan spin-offs of La Casa de Papel

In the video you can see Torres in a costume very similar to that of the gang of robbers and similar to talk to The Professor when everything got out of control with Berlin.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Professor, I’m Nairobi, Berlin is not in a position, so from now on, I’m in charge. The matriarchy begins! Says Barbara Tores.

Read also: The Paper House 5: when will it be released and what mysteries will it solve

The actress accompanied the recording, alluding to the departure of the popular character in season number four of the series that just premiered on April 3.

Nairobi revived #lacasadepapel, wrote Excelsa.

.