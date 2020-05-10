This was explained this Monday by the US Department of Defense. (Pentagon) by releasing three videos of unidentified flying objects, better known as UFOs, that were shot by American pilots.

The Pentagon noted that it released the videos, which had been leaked online, to eliminate any kind of “misunderstanding” about the origin of the videos and what was shown there.

He also added that the videos showed “inexplicable aerial phenomena.”

“The Defense Secretariat has decided to publish these three videos to avoid the misunderstandings that could arise after these images were leaked and began to circulate on the internet,” the Pentagon explained in a statement.

The videos, which had been released in 2007 and 2017 without the permission of the US government, widely circulated on the internet and were used to give flight to various theories about the existence of extraterrestrial life.

What is seen in the videos

In them you can see shadows of figures similar to flying saucers, which seem to be flying in the same airspace as the combat planes of the US Army.

“The aerial phenomena that are seen in these videos and that were filmed during combat exercises in 2004 and 2015 have been classified as ‘Unidentified,'” the statement added.

Two of the recordings had been published by The New York Times in 2017 and another by a private organization known as the “Academy of Science and Art of the Stars ”.

In one of the videos released by the American newspaper register an incident occurred in 2004.

There, two pilots of the US Navy found a long object floating on the water, but according to the story of one of them, David Fravor, “it was accelerating at a speed that I had never seen before in my life.”

The US Navy has a publication where UFO notifications are released on a regular basis.