The Wolves they achieved a huge 1-0 victory over the Bournemouth that keeps them with the dream of the Champions League, on day 31 of the Premier League 2019-2020.

The game started evenly, there was no clarity, Adama Traoré I was trying to take charge of the Wolves, However the Bournemouth It was well stopped and at halftime it remained 0-0. For the second time the tonic was maintained with a closed shock, the Wolves little by little they began to take the reins, but it was difficult for them to be clear, until at 60 Traoré launched a precise center so that Raúl Jiménez, head first, put the 1-0, after that the Wolves looked comfortable, in the final stretch the Bournemouth He tried to squeeze, but there was no more.

With this triumph the Wolves They arrived at 49 points keeping the pulse with Manchester United in the fight for fifth place that could give them the ticket to the Champions League. The Wolves They will visit Aston Villa on Saturday in another vital duel for them. Wolves 1-0 Bournemouth.

[Vídeo] Results, Summary and Goals Wolves vs Bournemouth 1-0 Round 30 Premier League 2019-2020