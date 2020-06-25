He Real Madrid He didn’t have too many complications to beat 2-0 Majorca on day 31 of the Spanish League 2019-2020.

The game started with dominance of Real Madrid, just at 6 Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale had their opportunities but Reina saved their goal, at 18 the Merengues managed to take the advantage with the score of Vinicius after a good pass from Luka modric, although after a clear previous fault that was not pointed out, at 23 again Vinicius He had the opportunity but he forgave, the minutes passed without much more to go to the break. For the second time the Real Madrid continued to dominate, at 54 a free kick allowed Sergio Ramos scoring tremendous goal for 2-0, the Majorca I was looking to react, but the reality is that everything was defined, although at 83 Luka Romero « The Mexican Messi » made history by becoming the youngest player to see action, he could do little.

With this triumph the Real Madrid he reached 68 points recovering the leadership of the competition, while Majorca it stagnated in 26 units in the relegation zone. The Meringues will visit Espanyol on Sunday on matchday 32 of The league. Real Madrid 2-0 Mallorca.

[Vídeo] Result, Summary and Goals Real Madrid vs Mallorca 2-0 Round 31 Spanish League 2019-2020