The Juventus He had no trouble taking another step to the title by defeating 3-1 at Genoa on day 29 of the Serie A 2019-2020.

From the start of the match it was the Juventus the one who took the reins, however it was difficult for them to be fine in the last third before a Genoa It was very well stopped, so, after 45 minutes it remained 0-0. For the second half, it was barely 5 minutes when Paulo Dybala put the 0-1, just 6 minutes later Cristiano Ronaldo increased the lead and to 73 Douglas Costa practically finished with 0-3, Andrea Pinamonti discounted by the Genoa at 76, however there were no more.

With this victory the Juventus arrived at 72 points recovering the advantage over Lazio, while Genoa he stalled in 26 units fighting for his salvation. La Vecchia Signora will host Torino on Saturday on Matchday 30 of the A series. Genoa 1-3 Juventus.

