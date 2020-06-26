He Chelsea achieved a valuable 2-1 victory over the Manchester City, who incidentally proclaimed Liverpool champion of the Premier League 2019-2020.

From the start of the game we saw that it would be a closed clash, the Manchester City had greater possession, however the Chelsea I was looking to go to the front and to 36 Christian Pulisic put them ahead on the scoreboard, thus ended the first period. For the second half, just after 10 minutes Kevin De Bruyne He managed the tie, the clash was still closed, but a penalty and expulsion of Fernandinho at 77 allowed him to Willian put Chelsea ahead 2-1 who held the win.

With this triumph the Chelsea arrived at 54 points in fourth position, while Manchester City He stalled at 63 units as a sub-leader making it impossible for them to catch up with Liverpool who is a leader with 86 units. Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City.

