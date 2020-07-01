The hopes of the title of Barcelona had another blow when Quique Setien’s team was tied 2-2 by the Atlético de Madrid in a controversial and controversial confrontation at the Camp Nou.

The Catalans took a somewhat fortuitous advantage in 12 minutes, when Diego Costa He involuntarily deflected a corner into his own net on the near post while trying to clear Lionel Messi’s low delivery.

Coast he became a villain for him Athletic at the other extreme when he hit a weak penalty a few minutes later and saw Marc-Andre ter Stegen save him, only to be fired as VAR ordered him to resume because the German goalkeeper was slightly out of his line.

After several minutes of protests from the Barça players, Saúl Ñíguez he stepped forward for the second kick and sent Ter Stegen down the wrong path.

Then he Barca He won a penalty early in the second half when Nelson Semedo was knocked down by Felipe and Messi remained calm to beat Jan Oblak with Panenka’s exquisite effort for his 700th goal.

That restored the leadership of Barcelona and it seemed that Setien’s team would take advantage of his advantage, but the Rojiblancos won another penalty just after the hour, since Semedo decided to overturn Carrasco.

Despite repetitions suggesting that there may have been no contact, the decision was upheld and Saul He chose the same place, this time he was a bit lucky as Ter Stegen got a good hand on the ball but he could only help him in the corner.

Then, Vidal He made a wide effort from the edge of the box and also looked a header just outside the goal, since Barça had the best of the final stages.

Athlete broke dangerously in extra time in a frantic finale that also saw Barça curl up on a dangerous free kick, but the game ended 2-2 and the team of Setien He is now one point behind title rival Real Madrid, having played one game more than Los Blancos. .

Meanwhile, the Athletic he remains in third place, two points behind Sevilla in fourth place with five games remaining.