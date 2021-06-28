(+ VIDEO) Rescuers from Mexico and Israel are already in Miami to support rescue efforts in Surfside

The death toll from the partial collapse of a building in Surfside, Florida, rose to nine this Sunday, as Israeli and Mexican rescuers worked against the clock with their American colleagues to find survivors of this catastrophe that has so far left some 150 missing. .

After finding five bodies, “we found four other bodies in the rubble, as well as human remains,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference.

The search is carried out relentlessly day and night, with two large cranes carefully removing debris as rescuers search the ruins of the collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach with trained dogs.

“Progress is being made. We have abundant rescue teams on site, ”Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told the chain ABC, by pointing out that a group of Mexico is already operating.

Among the disappeared there are at least 18 Latin American citizens, including Uruguayans, Argentines and Paraguayans. Canada has also said that at least four of its citizens could be “affected.”

“We do not lack resources, we lack luck. We need more luck, ”he said.

At the scene there are seven rescuers from CHAIN and a canine pairing are providing an answer through the technology of the Life Locator and the Finder (Life Detection System). They are also providing psychosocial work to the victims’ families.

The rescuers who are in the field are: Arielle Shturman Waiss, Guidian Shturman Waiss, David Israel Benaim Getzel, He and Saad Braun, Yosef Laniado Mareyna, Ariela Wulfovich Kahan Y Moses Soffer Luchtan.

Like the Mexican team, a team of 10 Israeli experts arrived on Sunday to support their American colleagues.

“This is one of the best rescue teams, if not the best and most experienced,” said Nachman Shai, Israeli minister for Jewish diaspora affairs, upon arriving at the scene.

Many members of the Surfside Jewish community are among those affected by the incident in the early hours of Thursday, and Israel pledged to help.

There are about 2,500 Jews in Surfside – roughly half the population – and many of them are members of the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic movement, according to Israeli media, although locals say their community has grown since the pandemic.

The rescue operation has been agonizingly slow and thorough, and fears that the death toll is much higher is mounting with each passing hour, although rescuers have stressed that survivors may still be trapped in the rubble.

– Controlled fire –

The search had been complicated by a fire whose smoke had made some areas inaccessible.

“The good news is that we were able to get the fire and smoke under control at noon on Saturday,” Mayor Levine Cava told the chain CBS, so now “visibility is good.”

Four victims have been identified, local police said Saturday night, releasing their names and apartment numbers.

Gladys and Antonio Lozano, 79 and 83 years old respectively, lived in the same apartment. The other two people were 54 years old, one of whom, Stacie Fang, was the mother of a 15-year-old boy rescued from the rubble Thursday morning, according to the Miami Herald.

A memorial was improvised on the fence of the rescue base camp. Around the photos of the missing, bouquets of flowers were hung and candles were placed on the ground.

“You can see the smoke in the distance, and here the faces of the disappeared are now unforgettable,” Olivia Ostrow, a French woman who has lived for 20 years in this small town north of Miami Beach, told ..

“My heart goes out to the people of Surfside,” President Joe Biden tweeted Saturday, pledging all necessary federal aid.

– Months of research –

Before dawn Thursday, all twelve stories of this ocean-view complex, called Champlain Towers, collapsed. The tragedy affected some 55 apartments.

Authorities have not determined the reason for the collapse, and that could take months.

But the questions about the origin of the tragedy are increasingly pressing. A resident of the building filed a class action lawsuit, according to the chain NBC, to obtain compensation for the victims.

Meanwhile, several old inspection reports on the building have resurfaced, including one from 2018 that revealed “significant structural damage” and “cracks” in the basement, according to documents released Friday by the city of Surfside.