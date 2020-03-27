Alfredo Miroli, renowned immunology specialist, speaks and explains concretely the truths and lies surrounding the current pandemic

By: Web Writing

The Argentine scientist Alfredo Miroli, a renowned immunology physician spoke clearly and concisely about the COVID-19 and left behind the misinformation and rumors surrounding the strain.

Miroli, who also serves as president of the Scientific Society of Addictive Pathologies of the Medical College of Tucuman In Argentina, he offered an interview for a national media in which he shared his knowledge and the keys to face the pandemic.

Alfredo Miroli noted that the vaccine against him COVID-19 It will begin its experimentation phase in April, so it could be ready in 6 months, but currently wash your hands with Water Y soap is still the best measure in addition to the quarantine.

“When we face situations like this (coronavirus), fear is present in the population and that ends up affecting daily life, “says the scientist.

“This virus has strong characteristics and resists a long time outdoors, which is why the recommendation to wash your hands,” emphasized Miroli.

The doctor also recognized that the population has an 80% probability of contracting the virus and not presenting problems, since its mortality rate is low.

However, he reiterated the continued hand washing with Water Y soap, in addition to staying at home and talking to the closest doctor to treat people.