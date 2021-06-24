VIDEO: Renato Tapia’s own goal in Ecuador vs Peru in the Copa América

The Ecuadorian National Team is looking for its first victory in the continental tournament to maintain its aspirations to advance to the next phase of the Copa América Brasil 2021 facing the Peru National Team, in the action of matchday 4 of Group A.

The Ecuadorian team led by the Colombian coach Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez they are located in the last position of the sector with a point; while the Peruvian box of the Argentine strategist Ricardo Gareca it is positioned in the third place with three units.

After the first moments of the game in the Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium, the Ecuadorian squad has taken the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the midfielder’s own goal Renato Tapia.

In the 23rd minute, the Peruvian midfielder deflected the trajectory of the ball to the back of the nets after the center on the left wing of Pervis Estupiñán, leaving the goalkeeper without possibilities Pedro Gallese for 1-0.

