One could say that April 6, 2013 marked a before and after in the UFC. And is that on that date, Conor McGregor, then considered one of the great promises of MMA in Ireland, made his debut in the promotion.

McGregor came to the UFC with the guarantee of having been the first simultaneous double champion in the history of Cage WarriorsA promotion in which he captured the 145 and 155-pound belts in less than six months, a feat he would repeat for four years with the UFC.

In his debut over the octagon, the Irishman ended Marcus Brimage in an assault.

That victory kicked off a winning streak that would not end until three years later, when McGregor was subdued by Nate Diaz in the UFC 196.